Earl Sterlyn Coe peacefully transitioned Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center, Augusta, Ga. Services were held 11 a.m. Monday, December 23, 2019 at Florence National Cemetery. Surviving to cherish his memory are: his mother, Mrs. Annie Lee Coe; his wife of 46 years, Linda Bradford Coe; two sons, Dr. Mark Coe, Charlotte, NC and Mr. Brandon Coe, Columbia, SC; two sisters, Dr. Cynthia A Coe Gonzales and Vera I. Coe, Balch Springs, TX; a brother-in law, Julius Alston; a niece, Jada Alston; nephews, Julius Alston III, Jonathan Alston, Braxton Rogers (Alexandria), Marion Coe IV and Dontavius Hughes; two grandnieces, Lauren and Julia Alston; two aunts, Eloise Coe and Willa Coe; Godson, Rev. Stacey (Felecia) Belin; a devoted friend, RV (Ruth) Reynolds; caregivers, Millest Thomas and Bessie Sowell; nurse, Pamela Ball; and a host of extended family and friends.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Darlington County teacher charged with having sex with student
-
Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone pleads guilty
-
Homestead, Florida, man charged with murder of airport officer, plus armed robbery
-
Reported south Florence hostage situation ends with house fire, one in custody
-
Florence One buys Fitness Forum, Forum Spa buildings
Flowers & Gifts
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.