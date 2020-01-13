Earl Sterlyn Coe peacefully transitioned Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center, Augusta, Ga. Services were held 11 a.m. Monday, December 23, 2019 at Florence National Cemetery. Surviving to cherish his memory are: his mother, Mrs. Annie Lee Coe; his wife of 46 years, Linda Bradford Coe; two sons, Dr. Mark Coe, Charlotte, NC and Mr. Brandon Coe, Columbia, SC; two sisters, Dr. Cynthia A Coe Gonzales and Vera I. Coe, Balch Springs, TX; a brother-in law, Julius Alston; a niece, Jada Alston; nephews, Julius Alston III, Jonathan Alston, Braxton Rogers (Alexandria), Marion Coe IV and Dontavius Hughes; two grandnieces, Lauren and Julia Alston; two aunts, Eloise Coe and Willa Coe; Godson, Rev. Stacey (Felecia) Belin; a devoted friend, RV (Ruth) Reynolds; caregivers, Millest Thomas and Bessie Sowell; nurse, Pamela Ball; and a host of extended family and friends.

