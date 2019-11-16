Funeral services for Dr. James Russel Archie will be conducted 12:00 Noon, Monday, November 18, 2019 at Mt. Zion AME Church, 1305 East Cheves Street, Florence, SC, with interment to follow in Florence National Cemetery. He died on Monday, November 11th after a brief illness.James was born on May 11, 1942 in York County, SC to the late James A. and Lucille H. Archie.After attending and graduating from high school in Chester County, James attended South Carolina State University, earning a Bachelor of Science Degree. While there, he joined the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. He began his career in education as a teacher in Florence County School District Two, and then as Title I Coordinator for the district. He later earned a Master of Science Degree and a Doctorate at South Carolina State University. Archie went on to become principal at Brockington Elementary School in Timmonsville, director of the Timmonsville Career Center, and as superintendent in Florence County School District Four. He later served as principal of the Palmetto State School of Corrections in Columbia, South Carolina. After serving 35 years in the United States Air Force, active and reserve duties, James retired with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.Survivors include: his wife of 47 years, Thelma Boulware Archie; daughter, Donna Johnson-McNeil; four grandchildren; two great-grands; one brother; three sisters; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.The family is receiving friends at the home, 616 East McIver Road, Florence. Memorials and Condolences may be mailed to Ideal Funeral Parlor, 106 E. Darlington Street, Florence, SC 29506 or visit www.idealfuneral.com to leave a message for the family.
