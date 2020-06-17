Dr. Hans K. Habermeier, MD, 86, changed his address to that of heaven on June 11, 2020. He is survived by his wife Susan, and their daughters Ellen and Laura (Jeff); his brother Rudi (Elke); his brother-in-law Dan (Linda); his nieces Melanie (Damien) and Elisa (Rob); his grandchildren Kit, Jak, and Grant; his grandnieces Isabel and Eleanor; his grandnephew Elias; his cousins Eleanor, Ruthie (Lou), and Walt; and Walter (Joyce). No services are planned at this time due to COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to his church, these charities, or a charity of your choice.Belin United Methodist Church, PO Box 528, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576Mercy Medicine, 500 South Coit St., Florence, SC 29501House of Hope, PO Box 7129, Florence, SC 29502The family appreciates all of your love and compassion at this time and will see you when it is safe to gather.

