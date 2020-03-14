Funeral Service for Mr. Dozier Lee Dowdy will be held 1 PM Monday, March 16, 2020 at Cumberland UMC, Florence, SC. Burial will follow in the Florence National Cemetery directed by Dimery & Rogers Funeral Home.Visitation is schedule 1:00-7:00 pm Sunday in Dimery & Rogers Chapel, Florence. In Lei of flowers, please make donations to CUMC Miracle Campaign Fund. Condolences may be expressed @ www.dimeryandrogers.com

To plant a tree in memory of Dozier Dowdy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

