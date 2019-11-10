Douglas Lafon Moore, 83, of Evergreen, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019.Mr. Moore was born in Evergreen, SC, a son of the late Beulah Wise Moore-Kirby and Jesse Lee Moore. He was a member of Tabernacle United Methodist Church and Flintville Masonic Lodge AF & AM. Mr. Moore was a veteran of the US Army. He retired from Dupont where he had worked for thirty years. Mr. Moore loved fishing and spending time with his grandchildren and was a phenomenal storyteller. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Iris Jean Haynes Moore; grandson, Bryan Scot Moore; and brothers and sisters, Wade Bruce Moore, Elma Lee DeWitt, Myrtle Askins, Harvey "Shorty" Moore, Jack Moore, Harry Moore, Sidney Moore, Johnnie Moore, Jesse Lee Moore, Jr., George Moore and Herbert Moore.Surviving are his son, Douglas Bryan Moore (Sherrie) of Effingham; daughter, Tamra Ward of Florence; grandchildren, Kim Moore, Hope Moore and Garrett Ward; sister-in-law, Elaine Moore; and special nieces and nephews, Jimmy Moore (Barbara), Bruce Moore. Jarrott Moore (Sylvia), Jesse Moore (Deanna) and Laura Smith (DJ); and sister-in-law, Nancy Springs Ham (Charles); brother-in-law, Bobby Haynes; and many more special nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.Family will receive friends from 6:00 PM 8:00 PM on Monday, November 11, 2019, at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Tabernacle United Methodist Church directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Memorials may be made to Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 6758 Francis Marion Road, Pamplico, SC 29583.Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
