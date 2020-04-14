Dotty Altman, 82, beloved mother, sister, aunt and grandmother was called to her heavenly home on Sunday, April 12th. Dotty was born in Hannah, S.C. the daughter of the late Talbert J. and Georgia Lee Poston. She was a graduate of Hannah High School, attended Winthrop College and was retired from Pepsi Cola Bottling Co.She is survived by her loving daughter Daphne (Richard) Stiglbauer, granddaughters Rachel Britt and K.C. (Dale) Gray and great grandsons (Ozie, Dru and Ayden). Also surviving are her brothers R. Mervyn (Lynda) Poston and L. Jeff (Edna) Poston; sisters Sandra Poston and Dixie (Steve) Morgan; sisters-in-law Margaret Poston and Hazel Cobb; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her son Carol Sherwin Altman, Jr., grandson Carol Sherwin Altman III (Trey) and brothers L. Alvin Poston, Douglas R. Poston, Larry N. Poston and Rodney PostonDotty loved to go fishing, watch westerns and was the designated 'cornbread dressing maker' at her family gatherings. She loved spending time with her family just sitting around talking and laughing. Most of all, Dotty was a Godly woman who showed her love for Christ in how she lived her life. She was deeply loved by her family and friends and will be greatly missed but we can rejoice in knowing she is finally Home, able to rest and breathe peacefully. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Connie Maxwell Children's Home, Brookland Campus, 3105 Five Chop Rd., Orangeburg, SC. 29115.Due to the current Coronavirus pandemic, there will be no immediate public service. A celebration of life service will be held at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home at a date to be determined.Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
