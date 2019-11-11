FLORENCE Dorothy "Dot" Bryant Windham, 84, died peacefully on November 11, 2019, at the McLeod Hospice House, surrounded by her loving family.Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 13, in the Waters-Powell Funeral Home Chapel with family visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery.Dot was born in Fayetteville, NC, a daughter of the late Roy R. Bryant and Elizabeth Shelton Bryant. She attended Florence schools, graduating in 1953 from McClenaghan High School and later from the Carolina College of Commerce. She began her business career at Sears and Roebuck, and then spent many years as a homemaker after the birth of her children. She provided a nurturing home environment for her family while instilling a love for books and the importance of working hard in her daughters. She later returned to the workforce at Aiken-Speir, continuing with Fleet Funding and Washington Mutual before her retirement.Dot enjoyed many hobbies during her lifetime. She was a Master Gardener and enjoyed working in her yard creating beautiful flower beds and floral arrangements. She was also an avid reader, loved working puzzles and enjoyed drawing. She especially enjoyed time with her beloved family.She was a faithful and active member of First Baptist Church and Cornerstone Baptist Church, where she delighted in serving. She spent many years working in the nursery at First Baptist and enjoyed the time she spent with her Guy Womack Sunday School class friends.Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Leon Carroll Windham; two daughters: Debbie Hyler (Dr. Danny) and Lisa Matthews (Lex), all of Florence; five grandchildren: Jonathan Hyler, of Roswell, Ga, Jennifer Yacoubian (Dikran), Julia Hyler, Justin Matthews (Olivia Edwards) and Thomas Matthews; and three great-grandchildren: Ellie Hyler, Olivia Yacoubian and Noah Yacoubian. She is also survived by sisters-in-law, Mary Bryant and Betsy Shapiro. She was preceded in death by her brothers Bob (Rachel) and Don Bryant. Dot cherished her lifelong friendship with Jo Justice and Betty Jordan.The family would like to thank Joan Brown, Lorraine Caughman, Renee Gee, Mary McKenny, Renee McNeal, Joyce Perkins and Doris Smith for their compassionate care during her illness. They would also like to thank the staff at Bethea Retirement Community and the McLeod Hospice House for their recent care.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The School Foundation's Start2Read program, 320 West Cheves Street, Suite 175, Florence, SC 29501.
Flowers & Gifts
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.