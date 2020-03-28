Dorothy Teresa (Terry) Bryan, 76, passed away at Riverside Hospital in Newport News, VA on March 24, 2020 after a lengthy illness.Terry was born in Charleston, SC and grew up in Florence, SC. She graduated from McClenaghan High School in 1961 and from Columbia College in 1964 with a BA degree in Art. She started her teaching career in Fernandina Beach, FL and retired from the Hampton Public School System.She was preceded in death by her parents Dorothy and Robert Bryan. She is survived by cousins and lifelong friends.She will be greatly missed by her many dear friends, and she will live on in their hearts and memories. Donations to cherish her memory may be made to the Wildlife Center of Virginia (Caring for Critters) in Waynesboro, VA or to a charity of your choice. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Bryan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
