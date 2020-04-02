Dorothy G. Shaw age 93 of Scranton passed away March 25th, 2020 at MUSC Florence Medical Center after a short illness. She was born January, 19, 1927 in Scranton to the late John Yancey Graham and Marie Aycott Graham. She graduated from Lake City High School in 1944 as valedictorian, and graduated Winthrop University in 1948 with honors. Dorothy taught school in Bamberg County, S.C. for several years, then changed careers and worked as a home economist for Carolina Power and Light Company. She married Dr. Norman C. Shaw, DMD in 1957 and moved to California, then she later worked for Southern California Edison and Pacific Gas & Electric as a home economist. She and her husband owned and operated Shaw Ranch in Lodi, California for over forty years. She moved back to her hometown in May 2011 after her husband's death, and was a member of the Lake City Presbyterian Church, and a member of the J. D. Whitehead Sunday School Class. In her later years, she resided at the Presbyterian Communities of Florence, S.C. She was preceded by her husband, Dr. Norman C. Shaw, DMD; her brother- in-law, John A. Graham. She is survived by her sister- in-law, Theresa H. Graham; her nephew, Reverend John Myers Graham (wife Pam); her niece, Jennifer M. Waldrop (husband Lann); two great nephews and Two great nieces. Special cousins Peggy Moore and Betty Love of Rock Hill, and special friends Duke and Lyn Loates.A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Lake City Presbyterian Church, P. O. Box 1747, Lake City, S.C. 29560 or to Meals on Wheels c/o Lake City Presbyterian Church or to the Presbyterian Communities of Florence, S.C.Online condolences may be accessed at www.floydfuneral.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Shaw as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.