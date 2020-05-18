Dorothy Faye McElveen Lee, 89, of Effingham, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020.Mrs. Lee was born in Florence Co., SC a daughter of the late John Carlton McElveen and Carrie Powell McElveen. She was a Restaurant Manager at Rose's in Hartsville and retired in 1992. She was a member of Palmetto Street Church of God where she had been a Sunday School teacher for 36 years, a member of the Sanctuary Sunday School Class, and a member of the Ladies Prayer and Visitation Group.She was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, Junior Turner; brothers, Landis McElveen and Carroll McElveen.Surviving are her sons, Kenneth Lee of Madison, Wisconsin and Donald Carlton (Jeannie Crawford) Lee of FL; daughter, Connie Lee Turner of Florence, SC; 2 grandchildren; brother, Benjamin McElveen of Texas.Memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org.Due to Covid-19 concerns, private graveside services will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Florence Memorial Gardens directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home with social distancing protocol being observed.Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
