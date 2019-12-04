Dorothy E. Dunn, 91, of Florence, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. She was born on September 25, 1928, to the late James and Agnes Edgington in Worthington, PA. Mrs. Dunn married the love of her life, Charles P. Dunn, on June 25, 1950. She retired from AT&T and loved to play bingo and spend time with her family. Mrs. Dunn attended New Beginnings Church.In addition to parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Charles P. Dunn; daughter, Donna Perkins, and four brothers. She is survived by her children, Charlotte Rotan (Robert) of Fayetteville, NC, Patty D. Gainey of Hartsville, SC and James Dunn (Missy) of Florence, SC; nine grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and her sister, Ruth Bundy of Worthington, PA.. Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, December 6, 2019, in the Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home Chapel. Entombment will follow at Florence Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Family will receive friends from 2:00 PM 3:00 PM on Friday at the funeral and from 6:00 8:00 PM on Thursday at the residence, 2825 Cobblestone Street, Florence, SC. Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
