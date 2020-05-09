Dorothy "Dot" Dean Stone Abbott, 80, of Florence SC, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020. She was born in Georgetown, SC, a daughter of the late Curtis and Elenor Kirby Stone. She is predeceased by her husband, Rufus James Abbott and a sister, Myrtle Frances Stone. Dot graduated from Winyah High School in Georgetown, SC, class of 1958. She was formerly employed by the SC Highway Department and Nitronics, and later worked for REMCO, from which she retired. Dot was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church and loved going to the Florence Little Theater, consignment shops and cooking. She loved her family, especially being a mother and grandmother. She is survived by her daughter, Jamie Dean "Deana" Abbott (Conway) Miller; three grandchildren, Albert Conway "Way" Miller, III, Drayton Kirby Miller and Jameson Conrad Miller; a sister, Nellie Ruth Stone (Nelson) Lewis; and a nephew, Glen Anthony (Beverly) Hill. A Celebration of her life will be held on July 29, 2020, celebrating the Abbott's 60th anniversary, having a memorial for them at the Lighthouse in Georgetown. Cain Calcutt Funeral Home is honored to service the Abbott family. Memorials may be made to St. Paul UMC, Hope Lodge in Charleston, SC, or to the SC School for the Deaf and Blind in Spartanburg, SC.
