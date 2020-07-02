SUMTER -- Dorothy Bullard Wise passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020 in Florence, SC. She was 93, the daughter of Isla and Clarence Bullard.Dot grew up in Marion and Dillon Counties, one of nine children. At the age of 17, Dot enlisted in the U.S Army, along with her sister Mildred, and served at Fort Benning GA and Fort Knox, KY, achieving the rank of buck sergeant, something that she took great pride in. She then married Neil Wise and began a marriage marked by love, laughter, and shared values. Her life as an Air Force wife took her to England, Japan, and five states. It was a life she was suited for, making easy transitions and homes for her family at each assignment. When Neil retired, they moved to Sumter, and soon afterward Dot began working as a kindergarten school teacher at Shaw Air Force Base.Shortly after the death of her beloved husband in 1993, Dot moved to Bethea Retirement Home in Darlington July 1998, where she made many friends with her sense of humor and her warm personality. She worked hard throughout her life, but she was also a truly grateful person, aware of the gifts life had given her. One of her favorite sayings was, "I'm in a good place."She is survived by one brother, Bill Bullard of Marion (Phyllis); a daughter, Sylvia Wise O'Boyle (Peter); a son, Neil Wise (Laurel); two granddaughters, Caitlin Hynes and Claire O'Boyle, and one great-grandson, Neil O'Boyle. She also is survived by many close nieces, nephews, and friends who enriched her life in so many ways.Besides her husband, she was also preceded in death by sisters Ellen White, Mildred Paakkanen, Dinah Robinette, Annie Ruth Pierce, Jenny Therrell, and brothers Raleigh Bullard and Lacy Bullard.The family would like to thank the wonderful people at Bethea Retirement Community for creating a warm and loving environment for Dot during her final years. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Bethea Retirement Community, c/p Finance Office, 157 Home Ave., Darlington SC 29532.There will be a private graveside service for the family. Later, at a safer time, a gathering will be held to celebrate Dot Wise's life.Online condolences may be sent to www.sumterfunerals.comElmore Hill McCreight Funeral Home & Crematory, 221 Broad Street, Sumter, is in charge of the arrangements (803) 775-9386.
