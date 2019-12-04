Funeral services for Ms. Dorothy Ann Palmer will be conducted 11:00 AM, Friday, December 6, 2019 at New Ebenezer Baptist Church with interment to follow in Sunset Memory Gardens. She died on Tuesday, November 26th in a local hospital after an illness.Dorothy was born on December 12, 1944 in Florence, SC to Curtis, Sr. and Mary Lee Sumter Graham. She was a 1962 graduate of Wilson High School, and she was formerly employed as an Anesthesia Technician at Grace New Haven Hospital in New Haven, CT. After relocating back to Florence, she became self employed as a Cosmetologist. Survivors include: her daughter, Karen Palmer Scott; her son, Jerome Palmer, Jr.; one grandson, Malcolm J. Scott; sisters, Pearlie (Dermot) Downer and Louvenia Palmer; brothers, Curtis (Kathy) Graham, Jr. and Kenneth Graham; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.Viewing will be from 1:00-6:00 this evening at the funeral home.Memorials and Condolences may be mailed to Ideal Funeral Parlor, 106 E. Darlington Street, Florence, SC 29506 or visit www.idealfuneral.com to leave a message for the family.
