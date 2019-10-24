Doris Buehler Sheehan, 94, passed away on October 22, 2019 in Jacksonville, FL. She was a native New York City girl. Doris worked for the Department of the Air Force, where she met and married her late husband, Francis Raymond Sheehan. The family settled in Florence, South Carolina, after living in New Jersey and Maryland. Her later years were spent in Jacksonville, Florida. Doris was an active member of St. Anthony Catholic Church while living in Florence. She loved to travel, enjoyed the theater, and was passionate about her church, her family, and her community. Doris is survived by her seven children: Kathie Rozar, Diane Eckerd, Tim Sheehan, Ginger Manning, Tish Hart, Mary Phillips, and Amy Stone, her children's spouses, sixteen grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church on Hoffmeyer Road in Florence, with Entombment to follow in the Florence Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, directed by Cain Calcutt Funeral Home.

