FLORENCE - The last of five siblings, Doris Norton Blanton Poston passed away March 15, 2020 at the age of ninety-five. Doris was preceded in death by her parents, Palmer M. Norton and Ella Hewitt Norton, and her late husbands, Donald Calcutt, Joseph B. Blanton, Sr., and Odell Poston. Doris was a trailblazer and a businesswoman with a knack for numbers and a keen sense of style. She entered the clothing industry during World War II, eventually becoming the first woman buyer of menswear in the Belk Department store chain. Even after she retired, she embraced challenges: learned to drive in her fifties, took her first plane ride in her early sixties, and her first trip overseas in her late sixties.Her children and grandchildren remember her best for her teasing sense of humor and her love of gardening, the Atlanta Braves, hymn music, and baking. One of her pound cakes even made it all the way to Okinawa, Japan. Her faith was also an important part of her identity. She loved going to church and was a charter member of the Southern Methodist Church of Florence where she sang in the choir for many years. She was currently a member of Highland Park United Methodist Church. Most importantly, "Dottie" had a strong sense of self, which she passed on to her children and grandchildren. She was a survivor, and now she is survived by her daughter, Diane Blanton Groover (Roy) of Fairfax, VA and son, Joseph B. Blanton Jr. (Martha), of Florence. She was the grandmother of six and the great-grandmother of ten.Her family is grateful for the excellent and loving care she received at Heritage Home from the staff on the Warley wing. The family is planning a private graveside service at Mount Hope Cemetery, directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home.
