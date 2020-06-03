Donnie M. Cumbie, 66, of Effingham, died on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Donnie was born on July 11, 1953, a son of the late Annie Blakely Cumbie and Joseph Cumbie. Donnie was in the US military for ten years, serving in the Army and the Navy. Upon returning home, he went into the plumbing field.In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, James Cumbie. Donnie is survived by his wife of 37 years, Leona Melvena Johnson Cumbie; two children, Jenny Marie Myrick (Kenneth) and Paul Ray McCarthy Cumbie (Amanda) both of Lexington, SC; four grandchildren; brothers, Henry Cumbie of Myrtle Beach, SC and Joseph Paul Cumbie of Denver, Colorado; sisters, Patricia Britt (James) of Longs, SC, Carolyn James (Joe) of Myrtle Beach, SC, Gail Busbee (Paul) of Swansea, SC and Lynn Cumbie Whitmire (Jether) of Greenville, SC and many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at Evergreen Baptist Church. Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home is assisting the family. Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Donnie Cumbie as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
