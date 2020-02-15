Donna Boone Saverance, of Murrells Inlet, SC, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 surrounded by her loving family, after a long battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy.A Celebration of Life Service will be Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Layton-Anderson Funeral Home. The family will have a time of visitation prior to the service beginning at 2:00 p.m.Born in Asheville, NC, she was the daughter of late Wiley P. and Geneva Ammons Boone. Donna was retired from the Internal Revenue Service.Surviving are her husband, Donald W. Saverance; daughter, Misty Haun (Keith) Brown, a granddaughter, Camille Ellyn Brown all of Pawleys Island; sister, Dolores Dillingham of Roanoke VA; sisters-in-law, Sharon Mentzer, Beverly Saverance and Jean S. Singh. She is also survived by a dear lifelong best friend, Sandy Smith. She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Hannah Faith Brown.Memorials may be made to The Trisomy-18 Foundation, P O Box 320, Flushing, MI 48433-0320 or Fair Hope Church, C/O Connie Weatherly 213 S. Cartersville Hwy, Timmonsville, SC 29161.You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com. Layton-Anderson Funeral Home, 4210 W. Palmetto St. Florence, SC.
Service information
Feb 18
Visitation
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
2:00PM-3:00PM
2:00PM-3:00PM
Layton-Anderson Funeral Home
4210 W W Palmetto St
Florence, SC 29501
4210 W W Palmetto St
Florence, SC 29501
Guaranteed delivery before Donna's Visitation begins.
Feb 18
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
3:00PM
3:00PM
Layton-Anderson Funeral Home
4210 W W Palmetto St
Florence, SC 29501
4210 W W Palmetto St
Florence, SC 29501
Guaranteed delivery before Donna's Celebration of Life begins.
