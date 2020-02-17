SUMTER -- Donna Jacqueline Jones Robinson, 73, widow of John Wilson Robinson, died Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital.Born in Pamplico, SC, she was a daughter of the late Lorri Jones and Irene Cooper Jones.Mrs. Robinson was a former employee of Santee Print Works.Surviving are two sons, Scott Robinson of TN, Shannon Robinson (Rose) of Charleston and three grandchildren.Memorial services will be held at 11 A.M. Thursday in the Chapel of the Elmore Hill McCreight Funeral Home with Rev. Gene Gilbert officiating.The family will receive friends from 10 A.M. to 11 A.M. Thursday at the funeral home prior to the service. Online condolences may be sent to www.sumterfunerals.com.Elmore Hill McCreight Funeral Home & Crematory, 221 Broad Street, Sumter, is in charge of the arrangements (803) 775-9386.
