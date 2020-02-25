BISHOPVILLE -- Funeral services for Mrs. Donna Redding Alexander, 57, will be held at 3 o'clock on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Bethlehem United Methodist Church. The Rev. Fran Connell will officiate with special guests, Kathy Griffin of Just for Women Ministries and best friend, Susan Liles. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 pm on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Hancock-Elmore-Hill Funeral Home.Memorials may be made in her honor to Bethlehem United Methodist Church, PO Box 167, Bishopville, SC 29010.Mrs. Donna Redding Alexander entered into rest peacefully on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at McLeod Hospice House surrounded by her loving family. She fought a courageous battle against cancer.Donna was born on May 29, 1962, in Chicago, IL, a daughter of the late Donno Redding and Sheila May Callow Redding. After moving to South Carolina, she graduated from Parker High School and Greenville Technical College. She was a founding partner of Compuforce-IT Solutions Provider along with her husband, and they worked together for over thirty years. Donna was always an energetic person who loved people and encouraged all around her with Cancer to keep fighting. She had a love for sewing, painting, and arts and crafts.She is survived by her loving husband, Edward Alexander and daughter, Caroline Elizabeth Alexander of Florence, SC; mother, Sheila May Redding, brothers, Daniel (Susan) Redding, Richard Redding, Ronnie Redding, Lonnie Redding all of Greenville, SC; mother-in-law, Mary Alexander of Methodist Manor, Florence, SC; sisters-in-law, Martha (Ronnie) Houser of Florence, SC, Mary Kay (Tim) Kaufman of Mobile, AL; and numerous nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her father, Donno Redding; brother, Donno Redding, Jr.; brother, David Redding; sister, Sheila Vanadore, father-in-law, Tom Alexander.
Service information
Feb 26
Visitation
Wednesday, February 26, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
5:00PM-7:00PM
Hancock-Elmore-Hill Funeral Home
200 West Church Street
Bishopville( ), SC 29010
200 West Church Street
Bishopville( ), SC 29010
