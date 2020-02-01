Donna Lynn Grimsley, 61, of Florence, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020.Miss Grimsley was born in Florence, SC a daughter of David Grimsley and the late Patricia Young Grimsley. She was a special needs teacher in Columbia, SC for over 30 years and loved to work with children. She was a loving daughter, sister, and aunt.Surviving are her father of Florence; sister, Patricia Grimsley; brother, Ken (Laura) Grimsley; niece, Dani Bailey, and a number of aunts, uncles, and cousins.Memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice.The family will receive friends from 1 2 pm Monday, February 3, 2020 at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home with the service to be held at 2:00 pm in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery.Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
To send flowers to the family of Donna Grimsley, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 3
Visitation
Monday, February 3, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
1:00PM-2:00PM
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street
Florence, SC 29505
2402 South Irby Street
Florence, SC 29505
Guaranteed delivery before Donna's Visitation begins.
