Donna Lee Meier, 76, of Florence, SC, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019, at her residence after an illness. She was born in Monroe, MI, a daughter of the late Clifford and Delores Stoner Champagne. Donna worked for and retired from The Foster Agency as an insurance Adjuster. She was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church. She was avid about RVing and loved travelling and spending time with her family. Donna is survived by her husband of 55 years, Gary Meier; a son, Kurt Meier; daughter, LeeAnn Meier Stricklin (Joe); two granddaughters, Grace and Mary Stricklin; two sisters, Carol Mushing and Jean Woodruff (Mark), both of Monroe, MI; a brother, Skip Champagne (Sherry) of Ida, MI; and a number of nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM in the chapel of Cain Calcutt Funeral Home with Inurnment to follow at Florence National Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 1:00 at the funeral home just prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 1105 48th Avenue, N. Myrtle Beach, SC 29577. Please sign the online guest registry at www.cainfuneralhome.com.
Most Popular
-
Florence police looking for man last seen at cinema
-
Joe Biden denied Holy Communion at Florence church
-
Florence City Council to receive report on 2019 Wilson homecoming
-
Three-car crash injures several people at Florence intersection
-
Florence City Council hears about a successful 2019 Wilson homecoming
Flowers & Gifts
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.