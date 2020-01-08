TARBORO, NC -- Donald Richard Chambers, 87, died peacefully Tuesday January 7, 2020 at Vidant Edgecombe Hospital in Tarboro.He leaves his wife Carol, daughter Jeanne and husband John; son Donnie, wife Sanni and granddaughter Grace; brother Mark and wife Jenny; sister Gloria and husband Harry; granddaughter Rebecca and husband John; grandson John-Michael, wife Mackenzie and great granddaughter Elena; and many beloved nieces, nephews and friends.He was born November 26, 1932 in Mobile, Alabama to George and Dorothy Chambers. He grew up with his siblings George, Raymond, Gloria, Mark and John in Chickasaw, Alabama and attended from Vigor High School.In 1951 he joined the Army and retired as Sergeant First Class in 1971. His career included a tour in Vietnam in 1967-1968, in which he earned the Bronze Star. He married Margie Carol Bridgers on January 21, 1956 and they enjoyed almost 64 years of marriage together. After retiring from the Army they moved to Florence, South Carolina and he worked at WBTW television station and at Francis Marion University. He had a great passion for football was a coach for most of his adult life. He coached in the Army and was also responsible for helping start the Florence Junior Football league in the early 70's. He had a profound impact of many young men. His love of University of Alabama football started in his childhood and continues roll tide roll.He had a love and commitment to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He served as an elder for 30 plus years at Community Bible Fellowship in Florence, S.C. He led the youth group, taught Sunday school, worked in the AWANA club, led prayer meetings and ministered the Word during Sunday morning services. He was also a wonderful coach of the ladies church softball team.He also had a great love of the Blue Ridge Mountains and hiked the Appalachian Trail from Georgia to Virginia with friends and family. He instilled that love in his children and grandchildren through many camping trips and hikes.Throughout his life he highly valued all his family and was always looking for ways to bring them together.A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church in Tarboro, North Carolina on Thursday January 9th with a visitation at 3pm and service at 4pm. The burial will take place Friday January 10th at the Florence National Cemetery in Florence, South Carolina at 2pm. Flowers can be sent to Carlisle Funeral Home, 701 Hospital Drive, Tarboro, NC 27886. Donations can be sent to the Community Bible Fellowship (missionary fund), 781 St. Andrews Rd, Florence, SC 29501.Arrangements are entrusted to Carlisle Funeral Home, 701 Hospital Drive, Tarboro, NC 27886. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.carlislefuneralhome.com.
