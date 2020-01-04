Donald Kelly Pattillo, 70, of Florence, SC, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Mr. Pattillo was born a son of the late Frances Julian Brown Pattillo and Ned Wallace Pattillo. He was a veteran of the US Army. Mr. Pattillo was co-owner of Pattillo Printing Company in Florence. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Haeng C. "Jo" Pattillo; Mr. Pattillo is survived by his sons, Kelly Pattillo (Paige) of Florence and John Pattillo of Cocoa, FL; daughter, Joann Crouch of Florence; grandson, Mason Crouch; brothers, Bobby Pattillo (Margaret) and Steve Pattillo (Tammy), both of Florence; and sister, Tilly Kinard (Tom) of Florence. Family will receive friends from 6:00 PM 8:00 PM on Monday, January 6, 2020, at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Pattillo as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

