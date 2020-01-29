Mr. Donald G. Coker age 87, of Turbeville, died January 28, 2020 at his home after an illness. Funeral services will be held at 2 O'clock PM on Friday, January 31, 2020 at The Turbevillle Southern Methodist Church, directed by Floyd Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the home, 5573 Puddin Swamp Road, Turbeville, SC 29162.Born in Clarendon County, he was a son of the late Clarence Epps Coker and Laura Dennis Coker. He was Vice-President of Coker Builders Inc. and was a member of The Turbeville Southern Methodist Church. God knows his accomplishments on earth and if he touched your life, donations can be made to Turbeville Southern Methodist Church Missions, P.O. Box 233, Turbeville, South Carolina 29162.He is preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Sharon Coker Bagnal; two brothers, G. Ray Coker, Homer Coker.He is survived by his wife, Lois Ann B. Coker of the home; two daughters, Lisa Coker (Dr. Billy) Griffith of Turbeville, Ceil Coker (Dave) Bruner of Isle of Palms; one son, Donald "Grey" (Beebe) Coker, Jr. of Turbeville; one sister, Laura Coker (Dr. Charles Allen) Thigpen of Macon Ga.; two brothers, Col. Larry W. ( Mary Ann) Coker of Turbeville, Dr. C. E. (Sandra) Coker, Jr.; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the entire staff of Amedisys Hospice for all the love and kindness shown to Mr. Donald and the family.
To send flowers to the family of Donald Coker, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 31
Service
Friday, January 31, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Turbevilie Southern Methodist Church
1642 Main St
Turbeville, SC 29162
1642 Main St
Turbeville, SC 29162
Guaranteed delivery before Donald's Service begins.
