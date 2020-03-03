WICHITA FALLS, TEXAS- Donald Sherrill Caudle 75, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Faith Presbyterian Hospice in Dallas, TX. A Memorial Service was held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home in Wichita Falls, Texas. Don was born March 25, 1944 in Florence, South Carolina, to the late Sherrill William and Mary Carnell Caudle. After graduating from South Side High School in 1963, Don attended Clemson University in Clemson, SC.He went on to marry the late Brenda Ham Caudle of Florence, SC, and they had two children: Scottie Caudle and Jeff Caudle, while living in the Carolinas. Don had many success stories in his life and in business. He was the President of Florence National Lease in Florence, SC, and later owned and operated Texhoma Steel buildings in Burkburnett, TX.Don was passionate about raising, training and showing quarter horses and cutting horses, and was a founding member of the Wateree Cutting Horse Association. He also had a lifelong fascination with the Old West and cowboy culture. After moving from South Carolina, he headed west and lived out many of his boyhood dreams helping gather and brand cattle on some of the biggest ranches in southern Colorado.Don is survived by his children Scottie Caudle of Dallas, TX, and Jeff Caudle of Wichita Falls, TX. His brother Kent Caudle and wife Carolyn(Hudson) Caudle of Florence, SC, sister Annette (Caudle) Hayes of Myrtle Beach, SC, and his sister in Law Gloria (Hyman-Caudle) Pusser, of Florence, SC as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. His late brother Andrew Craven Caudle served and fought in Korea. An additional Memorial Service will be held in Florence, SC at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks instead for donations to St. Jude's Childrens Hospital. A guestbook is available online at www.lunnscolonial.com.
