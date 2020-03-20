Donal Lewis Parsons, 77, of Florence, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020.Mr. Parsons was born in Montgomery County, North Carolina a son of the late Clay Parsons and Maude Reynolds Parsons Luck. He graduated from East Montgomery High School and attended Midlands Technical School. He was a member and deacon of Eastside Christian Church and a charter member of the Windy Hill Fire Department. Donal was the Fleet Service Manager for UPS Freight, formerly Overnite Transportation, from where he retired in 2005.He was preceded in death by his parents, and by a daughter, Donna Gayle Parsons, who passed away in 1990.Surviving are his wife of 57 years, Martha Gallimore Parsons of Florence; son, Jeffery (Angel) Parsons of Florence; granddaughter, Ansley Parsons of Florence; sister, Dixie Oliver of Whispering Pines, NC; brother-in-law, Donald (Cheryl) Gallimore of Gaffney, SC; sisters-in-law, Wanda Williams of Rockingham, NC and Judy Gallimore of Fayetteville, NC; and a number of nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Eastside Christian Church, 3541 E. Palmetto Street, Florence, SC 29506.Due to the current COVID-19 concerns, private graveside services will be streamed live on the Mount Hope Facebook page at 1:00 pm Sunday, March 22, 2020.Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
