FLORENCE Don Roy Case, Sr., 62, died Thursday, November 7, 2019.Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Palmetto Street Church of God with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery, directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home.Don was born in Florence, SC, a son of the late Caleb George and Mary Lee Case. He was owner and operator of Case Used Parts, Inc., in Marion, SC. Don was a member of Palmetto Street Church of God.Survivors are three sons, Don Roy Case, Jr., and Caleb George Case, III (Meagan), both of Florence, and Ernest Joshua Case of Marion, and their mother, Ann Case, also of Florence; and six grandchildren, Allison Case, Kylie Case, Colton Carnell, Anna Grace Case, Daylen Case, and Mason Case.In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, Richard Lee Case and Caleb George Case, Jr.Memorials may be made to Cleveland Church of God, 9 Church of God Circle, Cleveland, SC 29635.

