FLORENCE Don Melvin Handley, 90, died Saturday, December 21, 2019, after an illness.Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, December 26, 2019, at St. Paul United Methodist Church with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery, directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home.He was born in Plantersville, Arkansas, the only child of Lee and Grace Lawhon Handley. He served in the U.S. Army and was a veteran of the Korean War. He retired as a Major from the U.S. Army Reserves. He was a member of the American Legion, Post 1, and recently served as Post Commander.Mr. Handley graduated from Arkansas A&M in Monticello, Ark., and was a lifelong forester. He came to Florence, SC, in 1957 and began his career with the South Carolina Forestry Commission. In 1966, he founded Handley Forestry Services and continued his work until his last days. He was president of the SC Forestry Association in 1973; President of the Association of Consulting Foresters from 1983 to 1985; and joined the Society of American Foresters in 1959. He also served on the Board of Registration for Foresters.Mr. Handley was a dedicated member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Florence. He taught Sunday School, and participated in Red Bird Mission Trips.He was predeceased by his wife, Dortha Isbell Handley. Surviving are two sons, Richard M. Handley (Patricia) and Gary E. Handley (Rebecca), both of Florence; four grandchildren, Elisha Michelle Handley of Florence, Emily Handley Avant (Blake) of Camden, Jacob Lee Handley (Casey) and Matthew Robert Handley (Clarie), both of Florence; and five great-grandchildren.Memorials may be made to American Legion, Post 1, PO Box 5331, Florence, SC 29502.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
