FLORENCE Dianne Hill Coward, 79, died Saturday morning, November 9, 2019, after an illness.Graveside services will be 3:00 p.m., Monday, November 11, 2019, at Mount Hope Cemetery, directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home. The family will greet friends at the service.Dianne was born in Florence, SC, a daughter of the late Bert and Adamae Hill. She was retired from DuPont, and was a member of First Baptist Church in Florence.She was predeceased by her son, Dennis Rhodes, and her sister, Marvene H. Johnson.Survivors include her daughter, Dee R. Treadway (Bo); three grandchildren, Wendy Catoe (Page), B.J. Treadway, and Katy Rhodes (Christiaan); and eight great-grandchildren, Ashley Treadway, Gavin Catoe, Zachary Harrington, Elijah Treadway, Zoe Lynn Treadway, Malie Treadway, and Walter "Bug" Treadway.Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Most Popular
Flowers & Gifts
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.