FLORENCE Dianne Hill Coward, 79, died Saturday morning, November 9, 2019, after an illness.Graveside services will be 3:00 p.m., Monday, November 11, 2019, at Mount Hope Cemetery, directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home. The family will greet friends at the service.Dianne was born in Florence, SC, a daughter of the late Bert and Adamae Hill. She was retired from DuPont, and was a member of First Baptist Church in Florence.She was predeceased by her son, Dennis Rhodes, and her sister, Marvene H. Johnson.Survivors include her daughter, Dee R. Treadway (Bo); three grandchildren, Wendy Catoe (Page), B.J. Treadway, and Katy Rhodes (Christiaan); and eight great-grandchildren, Ashley Treadway, Gavin Catoe, Zachary Harrington, Elijah Treadway, Zoe Lynn Treadway, Malie Treadway, and Walter "Bug" Treadway.Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

