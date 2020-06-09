Desere' Sitton, 33, of Florence, SC, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020. Miss Sitton was the daughter of Anthony Ray Sitton, Kimberlee Speer Sitton, and step-mother Windy Gail Huggins Sitton. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her sister, Danyilla Sitton Lippold (Damon) of Colorado; her grandmothers, Janice Lundly, Mary (Sitton) Henderson and Shirley Huggins; nieces and nephews, Skyler Lippold, Staffani Lippold, Sonny Lippold and Scarlett Lippold, all of Colorado; and her beloved dog, River. Desere was born in Loveland, Colorado March 25, 1987. After graduating high school, she earned her SC Certified Nursing Assistant certification and also worked at Otterbox in Colorado for several years before moving to SC. Desere was a proud and active member of St. Ann Catholic church. Desere was kind and adventurous. She loved music and writing poetry. She also loved traveling with her parents. A Christian Wake Service will be held at 6:00 PM on Thursday , June 11, 2020, at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home with visitation following. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 2:00 PM on Friday, June 12, 2020, at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery. Due to the current COVID-19 social distancing will be observed. Memorials may be made to St. Ann Catholic Church, 113 S. Kemp St, Florence, SC 29501.Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Flowers & Gifts
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Promotions
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.