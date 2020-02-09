Dennis Warren Broach, 77, of Florence, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020.Mr. Broach was born in Lancaster, SC a son of the late Warren Broach and Ruth Davis Broach. He is a graduate of Kennesaw State University and was a retired apparel business owner.He was preceded in death by his parents and by his sister, Novice Broach Neely.Surviving are his wife, Martha Miller Broach of Florence; son, David (Tammy) Broach; daughter, Melissa Broach Powell (Dexter Stuckey); grandchildren, Dalton (Stevie) Broach, Daniel (Caroline) Broach, Thomas Powell, Douglas Broach, Nathan Powell, and Creighton Whatley; Maddux Broach, Madeline Broach, Mason Broach, and Andrew Broach.Memorials may be made to McLeod Hospice House, PO Box 100551, Florence, SC 29502, www.mcleodfoundation.org.A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm Monday, February 10, 2020 at South Florence Baptist Church with the family receiving friends immediately following the service.Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
