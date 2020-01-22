DARLINGTON -- Delvin Lynette Alston 41 of Columbia, SC formerly of Darlington, SC died January 18, 2020.Funeral service will be Friday, January 24 , 2020 1:00 p.m. at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, Dr. Cecil L. Bromell officiating. The family is receiving friends at 4403 Hoffmeyer Rd Darlington, SC 29532.Public viewing will be 1-8 Thursday January 23, 2020 at Kistler- Hardee Funeral Home.
To plant a tree in memory of Delvin Alston as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.