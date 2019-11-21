CHARLESTON -- DeEtte Mims Rodgers, 64, died Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at her residence, after an illness. Mrs. Rodgers was born on May 14, 1955 in Darlington County, daughter of the late Richard Mims and Mary Keith Hill Mims. She was a member of New Zion Baptist Church and a homemaker. Surviving are her daughters, Alissa (Wes) Dickerson of Charleston and Anna (Josh) Musgrave of West Union; grandchildren, Ansley Dickerson, Aaron Dickerson, Ethan Musgrave and Isabella Musgrave; brother, Richard Keith Mims of Easley; and her beloved pet, Toby. Mrs. Rodgers was preceded in death by her sister, Diane Mims Bacot. Graveside memorial services will be 11:00 AM, Friday, November 22, 2019 at New Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Lake City. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the church fellowship hall.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Service Dogs for Veterans, P.O. Box 965, Taylors, SC 29687 or www.sd4v.org.
