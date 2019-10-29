FLORENCE Dearl Cullian Baker, 62, died suddenly on Sunday, October 27, 2019.He was born in Florence, SC, a son of the late David Lee Baker, Sr., and Patricia Edwards Baker. He graduated from West Florence High School and retired from Armaz Chemicals after 40 years of employment.Dearl enjoyed all sports and was especially a South Carolina Gamecock fan. His greatest pastime was being surrounded by friends and family, and was truly loved by all who knew him.He is survived by his wife, Tricia Miles Baker, of Florence; a son, Corey Owens (Keeli) of Winston-Salem, NC, and grandson, Harris Owens; a brother, David Lee Baker, Jr. (Pat) of Florence; three sisters, Debbie Baker Youmans (Tommy) of Florence, Dusti Baker Graham and Deena Baker Walker (Jim), both of Virginia Beach, VA; and a number of nieces and nephews.He was predeceased by a son, Chance Lee Baker.A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Waters-Powell Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, at the funeral home.In memory of Chance Baker, memorials may be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention at afsp.org.
