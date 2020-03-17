EFFINGHAM -- Funeral service for Deaconess Cassie Mae Timmons Jones will be conducted 12 Noon Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Mt. Rona Baptist Church, 8133 Friendfield Rd., Effingham. Interment will following in Florence National Cemetery, directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC. Cassie, the daughter of the late Norman and Mary Timmons, was born December 17, 1944 in Effingham, SC. She died Friday, March 13, 2020.Cassie attended Willow Creek Elementary School and was a 1963 graduate of Wilson High School. Afterward, she attended Paine College in Augusta, Georgia.Cassie was joined in holy matrimony to the late Deacon Gene Eldred Jones for 48 years and this union was blessed with one daughter. Cassie was a member of Mt. Rona Baptist Church in Effingham, South Carolina, where she served on the Deaconess, Pastor's Aid and the Ladies Guild auxillaries. Cassie's formal work experience included: History Teacher at North Vista Elementary; South Carolina Department of Social Services Case Manager and Owner Operator of Gene's Residential Care Facilities of Florence, South Carolina. Survivors include a daughter, Dr. Courtney J. (Steven) Winston of Birmingham, AL; three grandchildren, Johnathan, Kristen and Jayden all of Birmingham, AL; three sisters, Edra (Jesse) Boseman of Bronx, NY, Naomi (Richard) Blunt of New Bern, NC, and Diane Moore of Stamford, CT; three brothers, Earl Timmons of Queens, NY; Billy Timmons of Ossining, NY; and Larry ( Cathy) Timmons of Effingham, SC; and a host of nieces; nephews; cousins; and friends.
