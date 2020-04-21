DARLINGTON - Deacon Oliver Eugene Foxe, son of the late Oliver and Sarah (Wingate) Foxe, was born July 10, 1942 in Darlington County, South Carolina. He departed this life peacefully April 10, 2020 in Prince George Hospital, Maryland.Oliver attended Oaks Community School and later graduated from Spaulding High School, Class of 1960.He served honorably in the United States military, (Army) Germany.He was joined in holy matrimony to Marie Foxe. Oliver and Marie were faithful members of Hope Christian Center Church in Laurel, Maryland; Bishop Harry Jackson Pastor.He was employed at Apple Ford, Laurel, Maryland at his passing.Survivors include: his loving wife, Mrs. Marie Williams Foxe, three sisters, Mrs. Carolyn (John) Carey, Mrs. Donia Jean (Pastor Albert) Epps all of Florence, SC. and Ms. Joan Shipley of Bowie, Maryland; three brothers, Pastor Charles P. (Betty) Foxe of Florence, SC, Mr. Thomas E. Foxe of Houston, Texas and Mr. Ernest Foxe of Lamar, SC; two brothers-in-law, three sisters-in-law all of Maryland; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.Burial will be in the Florence National Cemetery, 803 East National Cemetery Road, Florence, SC directed by Mitchell-Josey Funeral Home, Inc. Memorial services will be held at a later date.
