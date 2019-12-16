Funeral service for Deacon Everett Brooks 89, will be conducted 12 Noon Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at New Ebenezer Baptist Church, 307 S. Ravenel St., Florence, SC. Interment will follow in Florence National Cemetery, with Veterans Honor Guard, directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC.Everett was born on December 25, 1929 to the late James and Marie White Brooks in Florence County. Everett was married to the late Ossie Lee Brooks for 68 years.Deacon Brooks was a lifetime member of New Ebenezer Baptist Church and served in several capacities of the church. He served on the Deacon Ministry for over 50 years. He was employed with Florence School District One, where he retired and Greyhound Bus Lines.Survivors include a daughter, Brenda (Raymond) Gary; a granddaughter, Nicole Cade; and a great granddaughter, Shakyra Cade.The family will receive friends at 505 Anson St., Florence.

