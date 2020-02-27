Funeral service for Deacon Edward "E.J." J. McFadden will be 1 PM Saturday in the New Zion Baptist Church. Burial will be in the church cemetery directed by Bacote-Eaddy Funeral Home. He died Monday February 24, 2020. He was a son of the late Rev. Felder and Maggie Sumter McBride McFadden. He was a lifelong member of the New Zion Baptist Church and served as chairman of the Deacon Board and a member of the Male Chorus. He graduated from Johnson High School in the class of 1961 and retired from ESAB after 39 years of service. He was a member of the Riven Rock Masonic Lodge #60.Survivors include: a daughter, La'Tonya McFadden; two sons, Dwayne (Carla) McFadden and Darron (Alice Mae) McFadden; a grandson raised in the home, Delontae Martin; five sisters, Inez Montgomery, Eliza Washington, Mary (John) Green, Edell Green and Carolyn Frierson; a brother, Ray McBride; a host of other relatives and friends.A wake service with Masonic Rites will be 7 PM Friday in the Funeral Home. The family is receiving friends at 1012 N. Brockington Street, Timmonsville.
