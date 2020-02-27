Funeral service for Deacon Edward "E.J." J. McFadden will be 1 PM Saturday in the New Zion Baptist Church. Burial will be in the church cemetery directed by Bacote-Eaddy Funeral Home. He died Monday February 24, 2020. He was a son of the late Rev. Felder and Maggie Sumter McBride McFadden. He was a lifelong member of the New Zion Baptist Church and served as chairman of the Deacon Board and a member of the Male Chorus. He graduated from Johnson High School in the class of 1961 and retired from ESAB after 39 years of service. He was a member of the Riven Rock Masonic Lodge #60.Survivors include: a daughter, La'Tonya McFadden; two sons, Dwayne (Carla) McFadden and Darron (Alice Mae) McFadden; a grandson raised in the home, Delontae Martin; five sisters, Inez Montgomery, Eliza Washington, Mary (John) Green, Edell Green and Carolyn Frierson; a brother, Ray McBride; a host of other relatives and friends.A wake service with Masonic Rites will be 7 PM Friday in the Funeral Home. The family is receiving friends at 1012 N. Brockington Street, Timmonsville.

To plant a tree in memory of Edward McFadden as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.