FLORENCE On Saturday, February 1, 2020, David Patrick Whitesides passed away at age 79.David was born on December 15, 1940, in Gastonia, NC, to the late Hester Cline Whitesides and Major Thomas Patrick Whitesides. He received a BS degree in mechanical engineering from NC State University in Raleigh in 1962. He served in the U.S. Army, where he earned the rank of Captain.David retired from Carolina Power and Light Company after 35 years as an engineer. He continued in consulting engineering for 12 years. He held registrations as a Professional Engineering both SC and NC.He is survived by his wife, Ellen; sisters-in-law, Priscilla Hayes and Helen Corbett; nieces, Lynn Powell and Jan Stalvey; and nephews Gary Hayes and Phil Corbett.Graveside funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Florence Memorial Gardens, 3320 S. Cashua Drive, directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Monday, at the funeral home.Memorials may be made to Youth Mentors of the Pee Dee (formerly Big Brothers), P. O. Box 12147, Florence, SC 29504.

