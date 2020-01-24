MULLINS -- Mr. David Hugh "D.H." Owens, 88, widower of Juliette Rogers Owens died Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at McLeod Hospice House in Florence after an illness.Mr. Owens was born February 5, 1931 in Marion County, the son of the late Charlie W. and Louise Atkinson Owens. He was in the real estate business with Mr. Lewis Dozier for several years and he later became the owner of Marion Finance Co., which he operated for more than twenty-five years. He was a US Air Force veteran, having served in the Korean War. Mr. Owens was a very faithful and devoted member of Gapway Baptist Church, where he was a member of the Men's Bible Class and had served as Deacon, Sunday School teacher and was a member of the church choir. He had also served with the Marion Baptist Association.Surviving Mr. Owens are several cousins, extended family, and a Special Friend, Marilyn (Tom) Kephardt of Morganton, NC.Mr. Owens' family was his work associates and his church.Mr. Owens was predeceased by his sister, Christine Louise Owens.Funeral services will be held Sunday, January 26 at 3:00 P.M. at Gapway Baptist Church, with Rev. Stephen D. Bailey officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery, directed by Cox-Collins Funeral Home.Visitation will be held Saturday evening from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. at Cox-Collins Funeral Home.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Hartsville boys' basketball team not allowed to play in Hartsville High School Classic
-
Driver killed, three passengers injured in Hartsville-area wreck
-
Police seeking help locating missing Florence man
-
Reactions pour in about F1S' future on-campus stadiums
-
Ex-West Florence star Jalen Cameron scores 17 in Georgia Southwestern's win over Francis Marion
Flowers & Gifts
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Promotions
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.