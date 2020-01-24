MULLINS -- Mr. David Hugh "D.H." Owens, 88, widower of Juliette Rogers Owens died Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at McLeod Hospice House in Florence after an illness.Mr. Owens was born February 5, 1931 in Marion County, the son of the late Charlie W. and Louise Atkinson Owens. He was in the real estate business with Mr. Lewis Dozier for several years and he later became the owner of Marion Finance Co., which he operated for more than twenty-five years. He was a US Air Force veteran, having served in the Korean War. Mr. Owens was a very faithful and devoted member of Gapway Baptist Church, where he was a member of the Men's Bible Class and had served as Deacon, Sunday School teacher and was a member of the church choir. He had also served with the Marion Baptist Association.Surviving Mr. Owens are several cousins, extended family, and a Special Friend, Marilyn (Tom) Kephardt of Morganton, NC.Mr. Owens' family was his work associates and his church.Mr. Owens was predeceased by his sister, Christine Louise Owens.Funeral services will be held Sunday, January 26 at 3:00 P.M. at Gapway Baptist Church, with Rev. Stephen D. Bailey officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery, directed by Cox-Collins Funeral Home.Visitation will be held Saturday evening from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. at Cox-Collins Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of David Owens as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.