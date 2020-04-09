DILLON -- David Glenn Evans, 64, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence.Graveside services will be held 3:00 p.m. Friday, April 10, 2020 at Greenlawn Cemetery directed by Cooper Funeral Home. It will be live streamed on Cooper Funeral Home's facebook page.Born in Dillon, SC, March 29, 1956, he was the son of the late Maurice G. Evans, Sr. and Virginia Port Evans. He was a 1974 graduate of Dillon High School and a 1976 graduate of Kentucky School of Mortuary Science. He was a licensed Funeral Director and Embalmer, former member of the National Funeral Directors Association, and the South Carolina Funeral Director's Association, National Selected Morticians and Order of the Golden Rule. Glenn attended ChristPoint Church in Florence.Survivors include his former wife, Maggie Evans of Florence; daughters, Jackie Edwards Evans (Matt) of Florence, and Ginna Evans Timmons (Josh) of Johnsonville; grandchildren, Evan & Ava Edwards, Collier & Caston Timmons; sister, Vicki Evans Smith (Blaine) of Effingham; brother, Maurice G. Evans, Jr. (Anne) of Darlington; 3 nieces and 1 nephew.Glenn was preceded in death by his son, David Reese Evans.Memorials may be made to the House of Hope, 1020 W. Darlington St., Florence, SC 29501. Due to COVID-19 and the CDC regulations social distancing is required.
To plant a tree in memory of David Evans as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.