David F. "Red" Wooten, Sr., 88, of Florence, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Mr. Wooten was born in Columbia, SC, a son of the late Janie Metts Wooten and George Wooten. He was a charter member of Unity Baptist Church and was a Master Mason. Mr. Wooten was a US Air Force veteran.In addition to his parents, Mr. Wooten is preceded in death by his wife, Elva Johnston Wooten, and son, Timothy Johnston Wooten.Surviving are his children, David F. (Terri) Wooten, Jr. of Hickory, NC and George Russell "Rusty" Wooten of Effingham; three grandchildren, David (Kristin) Wooten, III, Warren Wooten (Garrett) and Teagan Wooten; four great-grandchildren, and brother James Wooten.Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Florence Memorial Garden Mausoleum Chapel. Entombment will follow directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Family will receive friends immediately following the service at Florence Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Memorials may be made to Unity Baptist Church, 2990 South Pamplico Highway, Florence, SC 29505.Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
