MCBEE -- Celebration of Life of David Everett Brown, Jr. age 61 will be held from 12:00-5:00pm, Sunday March 1, 2020 at his residence, 2133 Ashland Road, McBee, SC 29101.David departed this life on February 14, 2020 at Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center. He was born in Trenton, NJ the son of David E. Brown, Sr. and Carol J. Brown. David graduated from Burlington County Christian School, received an MBA & Bachelors computer science at Francis Marion University. He was a Vietnam Veteran, serving US Navy 9 years earning rank of E5, Chief petty Officer aboard the U.S.S Saratoga. Also employed in Civil Service at trash to steam plant on Fort Dix, NJ. He had several personal business ventures.Left to Cherish his memory are his parents of Bishopville, sons, David Everett Brown, III (Jennifer), Mechanicsville, VA, Jason A. Brown, (Chrissy), McBee; SIblings: Charles R.H. Brown, Newport, PA, Harry J. Brown (Diane), Bishopville SC Vivian C. Bissett (Stephen) Effingham, SC Judith L. Brose, Columbus, NJ; six grandchildren, Gage, Tyler, Jordan, Angeline, Taylor and Trace. A special long time friend and companion, Debbie Connelly.Norton Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Brown family.
