LAKE VIEW -- On Monday, October 28, 2019 passed away at the age of 83. A resident of Lake View SC, Dave was born July 16, 1936 in southwestern Pennsylvania.He served in the Navy as a Safety Officer on the USS Decatur (DD-936) and was deployed as part of the Sixth Fleet to the Mediterranean. After his discharge from the Navy, he met and married Mary Ann Cuskey in 1960. Together they raised four children south of Pittsburgh, PA.Dave has been a dedicated member of AA and was a long-time sponsor and mentor. He was passionate about learning and self-improvement and, whenever possible, helped others around him make the most of their own lives.After caretaking for and losing Mary Ann to Alzheimer's, he also taught others how to care for loved ones suffering from Alzheimer's.Dave had a curious mind and as a child working on the farm he was constantly tinkering with the machines. He turned this curiosity into a long career working as a welder, machine operator, tool salesman and business owner. His love of old farm machinery extended to the collection and restoration of vintage tractors.Preceded in death by his wife Mary Ann and daughter Shari, Dave is survived by daughters Lisa and Cathy, and son David.A service to celebrate Dave's life will be held on Saturday, November 2 at 11:00am at Cooke Funeral Home at 202 N Main St in Lake View, SC. Any flowers to be sent through Petal Pusher in Dillon.
