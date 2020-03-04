David "Buddah" Morgan Maxey, 68, of Coward, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020.Mr. Maxey was born in Stuart, FL a son of the late Lloyd David Maxey and Angelina Lucille Carrera Scrivens. He was a US Air Force veteran and was manager of the Travel Lodge Motel in Florence.Surviving are his son, Michael David (Jennifer) Maxey of Coward; daughters, Kelly (Stephen) Harding of Florence and Kathy (Benjamin) Helms of Live Oak, FL; grandchildren, Christian Lee Williams, Riley Arnold Helms, Berlin Elise Harding, and Holland Rose Harding; sister, Debra Ann Maxey of Vero Beach, FL.Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, March 6, 2020, at the Florence National Cemetery directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.

Service information

Mar 6
Graveside Service
Friday, March 6, 2020
11:00AM
Florence National Cemetery
803 National Cemetery Road
Florence, SC 29506
