FLORENCE David Bagby Waters, 57, died Saturday, May 16, 2020, in a local hospital after an illness.Mr. Waters was born in Florence, SC, a son of the late Charles Howle Waters and Irene du Pont Waters. He was a member of the Episcopal church.In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Margaret Laulie Howle Waters.Survivors include his brother, John du Pont Waters (Barbara) of Simpsonville, SC; a sister, Virginia Waters Reynolds of Georgetown, SC; and four nephews, Benjamin Waters, Brian Waters, Richard Reynolds, and Banks Reynolds.A private committal will be held in the Du Pont de Nemours Cemetery in Wilmington, Delaware.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Special Olympics at specialolympics.org.Waters-Powell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
