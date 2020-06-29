MARION -- David A Nobles, 78, died Monday, June 29, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Little Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery. In an effort to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, the service will be live streamed on the Richardson Funeral Home Facebook page for those unable to attend.Mr. Nobles was born in Marion, a son of Joseph A. and Mary Elizabeth Martin Nobles. He was a veteran, having served in the United States Army. He was retired as Butcher for Food Lion. Mr. Nobles was a member of McMillan Memorial Baptist Church.Surviving are his wife, Wanda Woodberry Nobles of the home; daughter, Tina Sullivan of Marion; brother, Arthur Nobles (Mae); sisters: Esther Godbold, Annie N. Underwood, Betty N. Rowland (Derwood) and Bonnie N. Prevatte; granddaughter, Tiffany McCaskill (Trey); special nieces Melissa Hardy (Buddy), Vicki Humphries (Heyward), and Sharon Anderson (Charles); and special nephew, George Nobles (Tammy); and special family member, Ray Williams (Gina).An online register is available at RichardsonFH.net.
