FLORENCE - Funeral service for Mr. Darrell Fitzgerald McKever will be conducted 11:00 am Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Savannah Grove Baptist Church, 2620 Alligator Rd., Effingham. Interment will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens, directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC.Darrell (aka: Big Darrell) was born in Florence, South Carolina on November 6, 1965 to the late Sylvester McKever, II and Annie Lee McKever. He died on Wednesday, February 5, 2020.Survivors includes a devoted wife, Cynthia D. McKever; one daughter, Ashlyn D. McKever; four siblings, Italy "Bonnie" McKever, Sylvia Brown, Sylvester McKever, III, and Jenneal (Randy) McClurklin; three step siblings, Mitchell (Joyce) Foster, Debra Ann Foster, and Onnie Lee Foster; one sister-in-law, Edrea (Anthony) Bethea; a niece who shared in Darrell's caretaking during his illness, Schadonna Graham; and a host of other DEVOTED family members; godchildren; and many friends.The family will receive friends at 3108 Tara Dr., Florence.

