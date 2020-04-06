DARLINGTON -- Henry Darrell Chapman, age 77, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020. The family will hold a celebration of life on a later date. Belk Funeral Home is serving the family at this time. Born November 23, 1942, Darrell is the son of the late Henry DeWitt Chapman and Mary Elizabeth Tyner. He worked as a pipefitter in the construction industry for many years. He enjoyed piddling in the yard and working on upgrades around the house. Darrell enjoyed fishing, camping, and loved being with his family. Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Julia Ann Chapman of Darlington; children, Darrell F. (Debi) Chapman of Florence, Karla (Randy) Odom of Darlington, and Keith (Tammy) Chapman of Florence; grandchildren, Morgan (Cappi) Chapman, Tyler (Carley) Chapman, Hannah (Chase) Barton, Nick (Courtney) Chapman, Jered Odom, Jade Odom, Ethan Chapman; three great-grandchildren, Levi, Piper and Olivia. Also surviving are his siblings, Ted (Rachel) Chapman, Annette Chapman, Donnie Chapman, and Ceil (Douglas) Weatherford, Dewitt Chapman, W.C. Chapman, David Chapman, Diane Langston, and Jan Gregory.He was preceded in death by his brothers, Jimmy Chapman, Ricky Chapman, Alton Chapman, and Dennis Chapman.Memorials may be made to Temple Free Will Baptist Church, 1660 N. Governor Williams Hwy. Darlington, SC 29532.A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.
